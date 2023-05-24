LawCall
Pinckney HR, 3 RBIs, Furtado’s 5 scoreless innings help Alabama eliminate Kentucky at SEC Tournament

Hunter Furtado made his second career start and threw five scoreless innings, Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run home run and No. 9 seed Alabama beat Kentucky 4-0 at the SEC Tournament to end the Wildcats’ season
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Hunter Furtado made his second career start and threw five scoreless innings, Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run home run and No. 9 seed Alabama beat Kentucky 4-0 Tuesday night at the SEC Tournament to end the Wildcats’ season.

Alabama (39-17) plays top-seeded Florida in a double-elimination game Wednesday.

Tommy Seidl was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth inning and, after Drew Williamson struck out, Pinckney hit the first pitch he saw over the wall in right field to give Alabama a 2-0 lead. Pinckney reached on a throwing error while driving home Seidl in the sixth and doubled then scored on a single by Ed Johnson in the eighth to make it 4-0.

Furtado (1-1) allowed just two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Kade Woods and Alton Davis II each threw two scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits apiece.

Ryan Waldschmidt went 2 for 2 with a walk, a hit by pitch and two steals for No. 8 seed Kentucky (36-18).

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

