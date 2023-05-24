LawCall
Naimah Elmore: Green Lantern & Blue Marvel

Naimah Elmore: Green Lantern & Blue Marvel
By Naimah Elmore
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Green Marvel (Green Sprite)

Ingredients

  • Green apple syrup
  • Ice
  • Trolli
  • Sprite

Directions

  1. Fill the cup with ice.
  2. Add 2 pumps of syrup.
  3. Fill with Sprite.
  4. Add 1 pump of syrup.
  5. Top with Trolli.

Blue Marvel (Blue Raspberry Lemonade)

Ingredients

  • Blue raspberry syrup
  • Ice
  • Homemade lemonade

Directions

  1. Fill the cup with ice.
  2. Add 2 pumps of syrup.
  3. Fill with lemonade.
  4. Add 1 pump of syrup.

