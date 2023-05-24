Naimah Elmore: Green Lantern & Blue Marvel
Good Day Cooking
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Green Marvel (Green Sprite)
Ingredients
- Green apple syrup
- Ice
- Trolli
- Sprite
Directions
- Fill the cup with ice.
- Add 2 pumps of syrup.
- Fill with Sprite.
- Add 1 pump of syrup.
- Top with Trolli.
Blue Marvel (Blue Raspberry Lemonade)
Ingredients
- Blue raspberry syrup
- Ice
- Homemade lemonade
Directions
- Fill the cup with ice.
- Add 2 pumps of syrup.
- Fill with lemonade.
- Add 1 pump of syrup.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.