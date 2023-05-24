Naimah Elmore: Green Lantern & Blue Marvel

Green Marvel (Green Sprite)

Ingredients

Green apple syrup

Ice

Trolli

Sprite

Directions

Fill the cup with ice. Add 2 pumps of syrup. Fill with Sprite. Add 1 pump of syrup. Top with Trolli.

Blue Marvel (Blue Raspberry Lemonade)

Ingredients

Blue raspberry syrup

Ice

Homemade lemonade

Directions

Fill the cup with ice. Add 2 pumps of syrup. Fill with lemonade. Add 1 pump of syrup.

