Mayors, St. Clair County commissioners discuss how to spend millions in gas tax

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in St. Clair County are still working to decide how the county’s four-cent gas tax is utilized in each city.

Mayors and the St. Clair County commissioners met last week during a work session. Now they are determining if splitting the tax is the best option.

This four-cent gas tax has been in St. Clair County since 2015, and it’s brought in more than $25 million. Mayors throughout the county want a more significant cut. They’d like to have more of a say in how the money is used, specifically when maintaining the roads in their cities.

The county commission agrees, but they aren’t set on where the funding should come from.

“The idea of this whole thing is to get more money into paving both in the cities and the county,” says Stan Bateman, Commissioner Chairman. “Whether it’s out of that tax or not, so that tax just happens to be a local tax, that’s the one that I chose to say let’s take it out of it, to begin with. But it doesn’t matter. Our other funds are growing, so we can take it out of other funds. We are still discussing as a commission how to do that.”

The mayors, along with the county commission, will meet for a work session at the end of June. Batemon says hopefully, they will have a definite answer on how the tax is split moving forward.

