Homewood police investigating Wednesday morning shooting

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department said it is conducting a shooting investigation after one person was injured on Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at 1:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Aspen Circle. A preliminary investigation suggests that someone fired multiple shots into the victim’s apartment.

The victim was struck at least once and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities say there is no suspect description at this time as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updates if more information becomes available.

