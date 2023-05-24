Homewood police investigating Wednesday morning shooting

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department said it is conducting a shooting investigation after one person was injured on Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at 1:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Aspen Circle. A preliminary investigation suggests that someone fired multiple shots into the victim’s apartment.

The victim was struck at least once and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities say there is no suspect description at this time as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updates if more information becomes available.

