Gadsden changing zoning regulations; putting a pause on businesses like AirBNB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Gadsden is making some changes regarding short-term rentals. This week, the city council voted to impose a moratorium until next year.

It goes into effect July 1 and won’t expire until next January. Mayor Craig Ford says this will give the city time to complete its master plan and decide how to move forward with rental businesses like Airbnb.

“We’re trying to see what they’re going to recommend and what zoning they’re going to recommend in short-term rental and where they’re not,” says Mayor Ford.

He says the growth in Gadsden is bringing in more property rental businesses, and so far, they’re getting mixed reviews from residents.

“Some people want to be able to do that,” adds Mayor Ford. “Some people don’t want those short-term rentals in their neighborhoods, which we respect and understand. We’re trying to set some guidelines, and we’re going to put forth some ordinances, and we’re going to make sure that they’re inspected and controlled and safe for neighbors. We’re only going to make sure they’re in the neighborhoods that are zoned correctly”.

As tourism grows in the city, Mayor Ford says preparation is essential when it comes to this type of business.

“We’re not encouraging or discouraging Airbnb or short-term rentals. We’re just trying to set parameters,” said Ford. “Some guidelines and ordinances around it. Gadsden has never been in that position before but due to our growth, we’re having a lot of participation in that area.”

This is the first time the city has changed its zoning regulations in almost 50 years. Those who have already applied or are applying through June 30 will still be considered under the city’s current process.

For people who already have short-term rentals in Gadsden, Mayor Ford says they’ve already started talking to them about these changes.

“We’ve notified them. Ford says we’ve made sure they’re in the right zoning. “And they’re still under short-term rentals. They can still participate if they’re in the correct zoning. If they’re in the incorrect zoning, they’ll have to cease their short-term rentals, and we’ll ensure they’re following the most current ordinances we have set forth.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.