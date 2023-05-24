LawCall
Crews in Alabaster are working on emergency repairs for two sinkholes

By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are working on an emergency repair of two sinkholes on two roads in Alabaster.

Eighth Street Southwest and Eighth Avenue Southwest will be closed to all through traffic for multiple days starting Tuesday.

City leaders say it is an emergency because when a car drives over the sinkhole it can fall in and that it causes a danger to the community.

The sink hole located on Eighth Street Southwest is the worst of the two.

The hole, which is three feet by five feet, will take about a day to dig up and another day to fix.

Repair crews will fill the hole with stone, wait a few days as it settles and then they will replace it with asphalt.

Fred Hawkins, Alabaster’s city engineer, said they are not sure of the cause, but the heavy rain in the last few weeks has made the issue worse.

“Right now, we are saw cutting the pavement to get an even hole and then we are going to dig up and find out what’s under there and find out what we need to do to fix it,” Hawkins said. " So right now, we are kind of doing an exploratory dig to find out what’s causing and then we will fix it while we are there.”

The city is asking that residents be patient with them as they fix this issue and be cautious of the work happening in the area.

