LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Charges dropped against South Euclid man accused of beating 91-year-old mom to death

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -All charges against a South Euclid man accused of beating his 91-year-old mom to death were dropped Wednesday morning.

Marcus Henry’s bench trial began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.

On Wednesday, Judge Collier-Williams granted the defense’s motion for an acquittal, due to lack of evidence.

Marcus Henry, 51, was facing multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, for the death of his mom, Essie Mae Henry.

She was found dead outside her South Euclid home on Nov. 4, 2021.

Officers found her body in the bushes near the corner of Warrensville Center and Colony Roads.

Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry
Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry(Source: WOIO, provided to WOIO)

Marcus was arrested on Jan. 27, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
Fred L. Plump. Jr
Alabama lawmaker accused in kickback scheme resigns amid federal charges
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen SUV ends in Hoover.
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover
Source: WBRC video
Police: Man with gun at DCH Regional Medical Center resolved without incident
Grayson Boggs, 6, has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma days after being struck by...
6-year-old boy remains in coma days after being struck by lightning, family says

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office: Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County
UPDATE: Suspect wanted after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County
Birmingham garbage collection carts
Birmingham residents can soon apply for second garbage can
Bond denied for Darius Miles
Bond denied for Darius Miles
Source: WBRC video
Breakthrough brain tumor treatments at UAB
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry