Book vending machine at Jefferson Co. Family Court

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a very special new vending machine at Jefferson County Family Court.

County and court leaders cut the ribbon on Tuesday, May 23, for the first children’s book vending machine.

Children’s Policy Cooperative (CPC) of Jefferson County is championing the machine.

The idea is to increase access to age-appropriate reading materials from birth to age eight. The children’s book vending machine will be on the second-floor family waiting area and the books are free.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson provided the initial funding for the machine.

“Because you can’t attract readers like they did 50 years ago. You know, you got to reimagine, you got to bring new ideas. And then, like you said, the stress that the children that come through family court that’s under before they get here, and then once they get in family court, that’s a whole other level of stress. So why not have something that’s more calming to them,” said Tyson.

Jefferson County Family Court was identified as a key partner and location where children and families access services.

