LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham residents can soon apply for second garbage can

Birmingham garbage collection carts
Birmingham garbage collection carts(City of Birmingham)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham residents that have the new city-issued garbage cans will soon be able to apply for a second one if it is needed.

The city’s new once-a-week garbage collection service requires residents to use the 96-gallon complimentary can provided by the city. Beginning Tuesday, May 30, residents who need another may apply for it.

The additional cart will cost $120.

The fee covers the cost of the cart, delivery and one year of garbage pickup service. The city did note that additional fees may be applied at the end fo the first year of service.

Single-family residences will be limited to only two collection carts. Multifamily residences containing no more than four units can also purchase additional collection carts for $120 each. However, no more than four carts will be provided for those residences.

Non-residential properties located on a city collection route may purchase up to two 96-gallon, uniform collection carts from the city.

Multifamily residences with more than four units and any non-residential property, such as businesses and churches, needing more than two collection carts will be required to provide a special garbage container and service to empty it. The city will not provide that service.

Any residents that are not yet in the new collection program are told to continue setting out household garbage as they always have.

Phase 3 of delivering the new collection carts will take place later this year, according to the city of Birmingham.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
Fred L. Plump. Jr
Alabama lawmaker accused in kickback scheme resigns amid federal charges
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen SUV ends in Hoover.
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover
Source: WBRC video
Police: Man with gun at DCH Regional Medical Center resolved without incident
Grayson Boggs, 6, has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma days after being struck by...
6-year-old boy remains in coma days after being struck by lightning, family says

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office: Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County
UPDATE: Suspect wanted after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County
Bond denied for Darius Miles
Bond denied for Darius Miles
Source: WBRC video
Breakthrough brain tumor treatments at UAB
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry