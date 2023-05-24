Birmingham residents can soon apply for second garbage can

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham residents that have the new city-issued garbage cans will soon be able to apply for a second one if it is needed.

The city’s new once-a-week garbage collection service requires residents to use the 96-gallon complimentary can provided by the city. Beginning Tuesday, May 30, residents who need another may apply for it.

The additional cart will cost $120.

The fee covers the cost of the cart, delivery and one year of garbage pickup service. The city did note that additional fees may be applied at the end fo the first year of service.

Single-family residences will be limited to only two collection carts. Multifamily residences containing no more than four units can also purchase additional collection carts for $120 each. However, no more than four carts will be provided for those residences.

Non-residential properties located on a city collection route may purchase up to two 96-gallon, uniform collection carts from the city.

Multifamily residences with more than four units and any non-residential property, such as businesses and churches, needing more than two collection carts will be required to provide a special garbage container and service to empty it. The city will not provide that service.

Any residents that are not yet in the new collection program are told to continue setting out household garbage as they always have.

Phase 3 of delivering the new collection carts will take place later this year, according to the city of Birmingham.

