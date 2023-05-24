Birmingham PD looking for tips in murder investigation of UAB researcher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday marks one year since UAB researcher David Westbrook was shot and killed in Birmingham. Authorities are pleading for help in finding his killer.

A year later, Westbrook’s murder still weighs heavy on his loved ones. His wife Ginny Morgan called David her best friend. She said that no matter what if someone needed help, he would answer the call.

“This last year has been hell for me,” said Morgan.

She credits her husband’s wedding ring for helping push her through some of the most difficult times.

“It is something to hold on to and I kind of feel like he is saying ‘hey I am still, I am here. I am with you’,” said Morgan.

However, she is far from the only one hurting. All of David’s loved ones hope that someone - anyone - comes forward with new information.

“I don’t have words as to what that would mean to me, to David’s parents, to David’s brother, his coworkers, his best friends, but it would mean the world,” said Morgan.

Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald was at the scene a year ago. He says they are doing all they can to find justice for David’s loved ones.

“We are not going to stop until we bring someone to justice. CrimeStoppers has been a blessing. There is a $20,000 reward and we just hope that the monetary incentive will bring people forward with tips,” said Officer Fitzgerald.

There is video surveillance that law enforcement believes shows the suspected shooter. CrimeStoppers stresses that if you know anything at all, you need to call it in. It could be the tip that leads to justice for David’s family.

“If you know anything about what happened, it can be a small detail. A car that drove by - there is no such thing as unimportant information,” said Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers Executive Director Bob Copus.

Remember: CrimeStoppers is fully anonymous. Any calls are routed through the Birmingham switchboard so they don’t even see your number come in. You can reach them at 205-254-7777, but you can also provide tips online by clicking here.

