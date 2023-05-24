Alabaster man charged with elder abuse and unlawful use of pepper spray

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man from Alabaster is charged with elder abuse and neglect and unlawful use of pepper spray.

Carson Roberts is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $135,000 bond.

Alabaster Police responded to a call from an elderly woman who had been attacked May 11.

Elder abuse and neglect is defined as the intentional or reckless infliction of emotional or mental anguish or the use of a physical or chemical restraint, medication, or isolation as punishment or as a substitute for treatment or care of any person over 60 years of age by Alabama Criminal code 13A-6-191.

The law states: “A person commits the crime of elder abuse and neglect in the first-degree if he or she intentionally abuses or neglects any elderly person and the abuse or neglect causes physical injury to the elderly person.”

Elder abuse and neglect is a Class A felony and holds a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Unlawful use of pepper spray is defined in the Alabama Criminal Code 13A-6-27 as the use of defense spray including, but not limited to pepper spray, foam and any other self-defense chemical spray against the person in the commission of a crime or against a law enforcement officer while the law enforcement officer is performing his or her official duties.

Unlawful use of pepper spray holds a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

