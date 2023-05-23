Two charged in 2022 exhibition driving crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been charged in a 2022 exhibition driving crash on John Rogers Road that left a number of bystanders injured, court records show.

Records show that 24-year-old Marquise Brandon Waller was arrested on April 24. Marvin Puerto, 19, was arrested on May 18. Both men are charged with six counts second-degree assault with a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument.

Records show Waller was released from jail on the day of his booking on $90,000 bail. Puerto is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $90,000 bond.

