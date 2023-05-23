LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open

FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.
FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Golf legend Tiger Woods has withdrawn from next month’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club as he recovers from a recent surgery.

The U.S. Golf Association’s Monday announcement comes after the 47-year-old Woods missed last week’s PGA Championship.

He hasn’t played at the U.S. Open since 2019.

Woods last competed at the Masters in April but withdrew before the resumption of the weather-delayed third round.

He pulled out due to a reaggravation of his plantar fasciitis, a tissue inflammation that causes pain in the heel.

Woods then had surgery for arthritis in his ankle, which stemmed from severe leg injuries he suffered in a massive 20-21 car crash.

It’s still not clear if he will play in the fourth and final major of the year, the Open Championship in England in July.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen SUV ends in Hoover.
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover
File video of a Birmingham Police cruiser. Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Police issue statement on violent weekend
One person was transported to UAB Hospital after a shooting Sunday night.
One injured, another in custody after shooting at Birmingham area hotel
First Alert Weather 9p 5-22-23
First Alert Weather: Rain possible for the Tuesday morning commute

Latest News

The movie is called “The Rivals of Amziah King” and it’s described as a crime thriller.
Alright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey to film movie in Birmingham area
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
AP sources: DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
White House unveils new efforts to guide federal research of AI
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House