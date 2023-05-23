Suspect charged with murder in east Jefferson Co. shooting on Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in east Jefferson County is in custody after a physical altercation turned deadly Monday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Town and Country Circle at approximately 7 p.m. on reports of a man had been shot.

Eslam Mohamed Zaki, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after he and the unidentified victim had a verbal argument turned physical. During the physical altercation, Zaki fired a single shot that struck the 31-year-old victim.

Zaki called 911 and remained on the scene until deputies arrived.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where was later pronounced dead. Zaki was placed in custody and taken to the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham.

