Police: Man with gun at DCH Regional Medical Center resolved without incident

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police responded to DCH Regional Medical Center at around 5 a.m. on Monday for reports of a man with a gun.

Investigators said a man who had been brought to the hospital woke up disoriented. He then pulled out a gun and started walking through the hallways.

Police say the situation was resolved with no injuries and that no charges will be filed.

