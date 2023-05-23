LawCall
Police: Man with gun at DCH Regional Medical Center resolved without incident

Gun reported at DCH
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police responded to DCH Regional Medical Center at around 5 a.m. on Monday for reports of a man with a gun.

Investigators said a man who had been brought to the hospital woke up disoriented. He then pulled out a gun and started walking through the hallways.

Police say the situation was resolved with no injuries and that no charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

