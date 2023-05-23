May 21 now known as ‘Ruben Suddard Day’ in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On May 21, 2003, Birmingham native Ruben Studdard was crowned the winner of American Idol over opponent Clay Aiken.

Twenty years later, Studdard is back in Birmingham as Mayor Randall Woodfin announces May 21, 2023, as Ruben Studdard Day.

Studdard said its a wonderful honor and he is very thankful.

As the council gave their appreciation for Studdard, he said all he could think about was his 15-year-old self dreaming of what he could do if given the opportunity.

Studdard said over the last 20 years, he continues to make it known that his hometown is Birmingham.

“I know we have had our difficulties culturally here in the city, but I always wanted everyone to know where I was from because I understood watching, I could progress that, if there was one there was another.”

Studdard is currently on tour with Aiken and is releasing new music this Friday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.