LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

May 21 now known as ‘Ruben Suddard Day’ in Birmingham

By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On May 21, 2003, Birmingham native Ruben Studdard was crowned the winner of American Idol over opponent Clay Aiken.

Twenty years later, Studdard is back in Birmingham as Mayor Randall Woodfin announces May 21, 2023, as Ruben Studdard Day.

Studdard said its a wonderful honor and he is very thankful.

As the council gave their appreciation for Studdard, he said all he could think about was his 15-year-old self dreaming of what he could do if given the opportunity.

Studdard said over the last 20 years, he continues to make it known that his hometown is Birmingham.

“I know we have had our difficulties culturally here in the city, but I always wanted everyone to know where I was from because I understood watching, I could progress that, if there was one there was another.”

Studdard is currently on tour with Aiken and is releasing new music this Friday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen SUV ends in Hoover.
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover
Fred L. Plump. Jr
Alabama lawmaker accused in kickback scheme resigns amid federal charges
One person was transported to UAB Hospital after a shooting Sunday night.
One injured, another in custody after shooting at Birmingham area hotel
File video of a Birmingham Police cruiser. Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Police issue statement on violent weekend

Latest News

Christopher Allen
Hale Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Judith Ann Neelley
Governor Ivey ‘strongly opposes parole of convicted child murderer’
Advice for Dealing with Life Changes
Judith Neelley is up for parole Thursday
Judith Neelley is up for parole Thursday