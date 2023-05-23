LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Huffman High School senior and football player earns $3M in scholarships

By Brittany Dionne
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major kudos to Michael Wicks, a senior at Huffman High School, who was awarded $3 million in scholarships.

Michael was soft spoken, but definitely a powerhouse with a commendable work ethic and bright future ahead.

“It’s around 30-40. I want to say 34,” Wicks said.

That’s how many acceptance letters Michael had received along with the $3 million in scholarship offers.

He put in the work inside and outside of the classroom.

“I just kept working because I knew the value of the type of student I am. When I come into a college or university, I know how much value I hold,” Wicks said.

Wicks is participating in College Choice Foundation, a Homewood non-profit designed to help high-achieving students with limited resources and opportunities find the best school at an affordable price.

Wicks also took advantage of Free College Application Week when application fees were waived.

“College Choice Foundation and they introduced me to a better atmosphere of what schools there were outside of Alabama and what was close to me,” he explained.

Michael committed to move more than 15 hours north to attend school and play college football.

“I chose St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota,” Wicks said.

It would be a major difference from the humid, southern heat he’s used to.

“I’ve been there twice so I’ve adjusted to the cold,” he said optimistically.

His choice surprising even him, but Wicks said he was doing what was best for his future.

His education at St. Olaf College will be fully covered.

“Offered from them $229,680. They were number one in all of my scholarships,” Wicks explained.

Although moving away, he’s proud of who he is and where he comes from.

“For my school altogether to pull in $15 million in scholarships, just being a part of that really makes me happy about being with my class. The class of ‘23. I really enjoyed it,” he exclaimed.

Michael said he plans to major in computer science.

Congratulations to Michael and all of the other scholars at Huffman High School in Birmingham!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
20-year-old Christopher Dean Eugene Brown of Empire
UPDATE: Arrest made after Sunday morning shooting in Cullman left one dead
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen SUV ends in Hoover.
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover
Mailbox Improvement Week is dedicated to encouraging homeowners to fix up their mailbox.
USPS wants you to get on top of mailbox maintenance

Latest News

Birmingham Police respond to five different shootings in three days
Birmingham Police working to make sure weekend violence doesn’t happen over Memorial Day holiday
Protecting your credit card information
Experts share credit card safety tips for virtual and contactless payments
Birmingham Police respond to five different shootings in three days
Birmingham Police respond to five different shootings in three days
Fire & Rescue crews say one person dead in Birmingham house fire
Fire & Rescue crews say one person dead in Birmingham house fire