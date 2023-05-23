LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hartselle man arrested for abusing girlfirend’s child

Rezek was charged with aggravated child abuse, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and given...
Rezek was charged with aggravated child abuse, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and given a $10,000 bond.(Hartselle Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested Monday for abusing his girlfriend’s five-year-old child.

According to a Facebook post from the Hartselle Police Department, Ryan Rezek, 29, was arrested Tuesday for physically abusing his girlfriend’s child.

Officers with the Hartselle Police Department did a welfare check at the home where Rezek and his girlfriend were living Tuesday. When officers arrived at the residence, they determined the child had been severely beaten.

Investigators with the police department arrived and determined Rezek was responsible for the injuries the child sustained. The child was taken to the hospital and is being treated for the injuries.

Rezek was charged with aggravated child abuse, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and given a $10,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen SUV ends in Hoover.
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover
File video of a Birmingham Police cruiser. Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Police issue statement on violent weekend
One person was transported to UAB Hospital after a shooting Sunday night.
One injured, another in custody after shooting at Birmingham area hotel
First Alert Weather 9p 5-22-23
First Alert Weather: Rain possible for the Tuesday morning commute

Latest News

Fred L. Plump. Jr
DOJ: Rep. Fred Plump Jr. charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice
Cocaine washed up in Dauphin Island
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine
Devon Darius Abbot, 19.
Boaz man arrested for sending explicit pictures, texts to 14-year-old girl
Source: WBRC video
Ruben Studdard honored at Birmingham City Council