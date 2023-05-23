Hale Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man.
Christopher Robert Allen, 29, may be living with a condition that could impair his judgement. He was last seen May 12 around 1:00pm wearing a denim shirt and camouflage overalls in the area of Cedar Creek in Akron, Alabama.
Allen is believed to be traveling in a white 2005 Chevrolet 1500 bearing Alabama tag # 36A017X.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Robert Allen, please contact the Hale County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 624-3081 or call 911.
