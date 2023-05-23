Hale Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Christopher Robert Allen, 29, may be living with a condition that could impair his judgement. He was last seen May 12 around 1:00pm wearing a denim shirt and camouflage overalls in the area of Cedar Creek in Akron, Alabama.

Allen is believed to be traveling in a white 2005 Chevrolet 1500 bearing Alabama tag # 36A017X.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Robert Allen, please contact the Hale County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 624-3081 or call 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.