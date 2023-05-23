Greene Co. High students hosting mental health fair

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - A west Alabama school will host an even Wednesday for students and adults that encourages people to take mental health concerns seriously.

The mental health fair, called “Minding Your Mental,” was put together by Greene High School students.

Members of the Green County High School Youth Advisory Council organized the event as part of a grant writing proposal. The Centers for Disease Control was so impressed it awarded the council $25,000, according to Marshae Madison-Pelt, the Greene County Schools At-Risk Coordinator.

The mental health fair will include games, prizes, and food, but people can also talk to mental health and health professionals who will be there to answer questions and provide information.

Students in the Youth Advisory Council believe “Minding Your Mental” is needed because of what an anonymous poll filled out by students at the school revealed.

“It seems like it’s a problem, that’s why we created this group,” according to Tia Moore, a junior and member of the GCHS Youth Advisory Council. “Because a lot of people are talking about depression and suicide and we just don’t want this problem in Greene County.”

Madison Pelt added that it’s important for other students to know they’re not alone.

“They have peers that are fighting for them,” Madison-Pelt said. “If you have peers that support you and it’s okay to talk and discuss what’s bothering you.”

“Minding Your Mental” is Wednesday, May 24 at 5 p.m. inside the Greene County High School gym.

