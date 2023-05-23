Gadsden spending thousands on radar signs to slow down speeding drivers

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Gadsden is spending $33,000 on 10 new digital radar signs to remind drivers to slow down.

Last week, the council approved purchasing solar-powered Evolution 12 FM radar signs to flash reminders like “slow down” to drivers who travel over the speed limit.

These signs from Traffic Logic have real-time data, and they create detailed reports to track any changes in speed that can be accessed online by city leaders and law enforcement.

City Council President Kent Back has noticed speeding has become an issue, specifically in residential communities.

“Please be aware of your speed when you’re in our neighborhoods, really when you’re on all streets, especially neighborhoods,” says Back. “Summer is here, and we’re going to see a lot of kids on bicycles and whatnot. So a lot more traffic out on our streets. Please be careful, and please drive slowly.”

So far, there’s no word yet on when these signs will be installed.

