LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Fire & Rescue crews say one person dead in Birmingham house fire

Fire & Rescue crews say one person dead in Birmingham house fire
Fire & Rescue crews say one person dead in Birmingham house fire(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say one person died in a house fire Monday evening in Birmingham.

The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service was called to the 2400 block of 40th Avenue North to battle a house fire.

Sadly, crews say one person died in the fire.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
20-year-old Christopher Dean Eugene Brown of Empire
UPDATE: Arrest made after Sunday morning shooting in Cullman left one dead
Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
Mailbox Improvement Week is dedicated to encouraging homeowners to fix up their mailbox.
USPS wants you to get on top of mailbox maintenance
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen SUV ends in Hoover.
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover

Latest News

Talladega working to fix sinkhole around town square
Businesses weigh in on traffic impact from sinkhole in downtown Talladega
Radar signs in Gadsden will encourage drives to slow down
Gadsden spending thousands on radar signs to slow down speeding drivers
New information on lawsuit involving Walker County Jail
The death of former Walker County inmate Tony Mitchell could soon be argued in court
Source: WBRC video
Bloody weekend in Birmingham leaves 11 shot, 2 dead
SEC baseball tournament bringing economic boost
SEC baseball tournament begins Tuesday in Hoover