Fire & Rescue crews say one person dead in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say one person died in a house fire Monday evening in Birmingham.

The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service was called to the 2400 block of 40th Avenue North to battle a house fire.

Sadly, crews say one person died in the fire.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.