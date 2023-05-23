Experts share credit card safety tips for virtual and contactless payments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Credit card fraud is one of the most frequent types of fraud reported and with so many different ways to check out now, Better Business Bureau officials are helping you protect your hard earned cash.

Many know to try and be on the lookout for credit card skimmers when you pay at check out. Skimmers are rigged devices that help scammers steal your bank information when you swipe or insert your chip. But now with contactless payments, Venmo, and Zelle, experts said there are different types of threats to be on the lookout for.

Mobile payment apps, like Apple Pay, use tokenization technology. It allows a customer to pay without inputting the actual credit card account number. Many experts believe this makes virtual and contactless payments safer, but BBB experts tell me the more places you save your card information online, or on a cash-sending app, the more exposed your data is. Contactless pay can be seen as safer than swiping or inserting because there is less risk of a credit card skimmer, but the BBB said your data can still be stolen through the air with touch payments, and there’s no perfect way to stay protected.

Experts said it’s important to pay how you’re most comfortable, and use electronic payments if you track them.

“Make sure you’re doing it safely,” BBB’s Garet Smitherman said. “Keep track of exactly where you have your credit cards listed and what you have your debit card attached to. Find what works for you and your personal needs, for the types of payments you’re doing, and then be conscious of what security options are available. Make sure you are keeping security updates, up to date.”

BBB officials said be extra careful when you’re checking out online, and try to avoid companies that only take virtual Venmo, Zelle or Paypal payments, instead of traditional credit card. Those can be harder to connect with customer service and get your money back in a scam-like situation.

