The death of former Walker County inmate Tony Mitchell could soon be argued in court

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorneys argued in court Monday about whether or not they should wait until all investigations into the death of Walker County inmate Tony Mitchell are finished before continuing court proceedings.

You may remember, Mitchell was pronounced dead after a brief stay in the jail. A lawsuit filed by Mitchell’s family alleges he froze to death and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office is responsible. It’s something the sheriff denies.

The Mitchell’s family claims that along with the sheriff, the jail nursing staff and several others are responsible for Mitchell’s death.

Monday was largely a procedural day in court, but this was the first time we were in a federal court room listening to the lawyers on both sides argue their points.

The motion that was being heard was for a partial motion to stay proceedings pending resolution of both state and federal criminal investigations as well as any administrative investigation.

The judge did cast some doubt on the idea, at one point saying: “If I had a dollar for every time I was a criminal investigation would be very brief.”

While the idea of pausing court proceedings was the reason for the motion hearing, it was not the only thing discussed.

Attorney LaBella McCallum is representing the two health care workers who are being sued. She wanted to make sure that by moving forward with discovery and interviews that her clients still had their fifth amendment rights.

Both sides seemed to come to an understanding on that point, and now the plaintiffs will craft a written response to the idea of pausing court while the investigations conclude.

In almost all cases, criminal investigations take precedence over civil litigation. The judge could rule on the motion by the end of the week.

