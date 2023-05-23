LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

The death of former Walker County inmate Tony Mitchell could soon be argued in court

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorneys argued in court Monday about whether or not they should wait until all investigations into the death of Walker County inmate Tony Mitchell are finished before continuing court proceedings.

You may remember, Mitchell was pronounced dead after a brief stay in the jail. A lawsuit filed by Mitchell’s family alleges he froze to death and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office is responsible. It’s something the sheriff denies.

The Mitchell’s family claims that along with the sheriff, the jail nursing staff and several others are responsible for Mitchell’s death.

Monday was largely a procedural day in court, but this was the first time we were in a federal court room listening to the lawyers on both sides argue their points.

The motion that was being heard was for a partial motion to stay proceedings pending resolution of both state and federal criminal investigations as well as any administrative investigation.

The judge did cast some doubt on the idea, at one point saying: “If I had a dollar for every time I was a criminal investigation would be very brief.”

While the idea of pausing court proceedings was the reason for the motion hearing, it was not the only thing discussed.

Attorney LaBella McCallum is representing the two health care workers who are being sued. She wanted to make sure that by moving forward with discovery and interviews that her clients still had their fifth amendment rights.

Both sides seemed to come to an understanding on that point, and now the plaintiffs will craft a written response to the idea of pausing court while the investigations conclude.

In almost all cases, criminal investigations take precedence over civil litigation. The judge could rule on the motion by the end of the week.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
20-year-old Christopher Dean Eugene Brown of Empire
UPDATE: Arrest made after Sunday morning shooting in Cullman left one dead
Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
Mailbox Improvement Week is dedicated to encouraging homeowners to fix up their mailbox.
USPS wants you to get on top of mailbox maintenance
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen SUV ends in Hoover.
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover

Latest News

Talladega working to fix sinkhole around town square
Businesses weigh in on traffic impact from sinkhole in downtown Talladega
Radar signs in Gadsden will encourage drives to slow down
Gadsden spending thousands on radar signs to slow down speeding drivers
Source: WBRC video
Bloody weekend in Birmingham leaves 11 shot, 2 dead
SEC baseball tournament bringing economic boost
SEC baseball tournament begins Tuesday in Hoover