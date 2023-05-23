LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Boaz man arrested for sending explicit pictures, texts to 14-year-old girl

Devon Darius Abbot, 19.
Devon Darius Abbot, 19.(Source: Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old Boaz man has been arrested on a charge of electronic solicitation of a child, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Police say 19-year-old Devon Darius Abbot is accused of sending sexually explicit pictures and text messages to a 14-year-old girl, and was requesting the same from the juvenile. This took place through Snapchat.

Investigators say a family member found out about the text messages and called 911. Etowah County Investigators began working on identifying the individual that the Snapchat account belonged to, and once identified, the arrest was made.

Police say Abbott was taken into custody on Friday, May 19, and booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $75,000 surety bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen SUV ends in Hoover.
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover
File video of a Birmingham Police cruiser. Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Police issue statement on violent weekend
One person was transported to UAB Hospital after a shooting Sunday night.
One injured, another in custody after shooting at Birmingham area hotel
First Alert Weather 9p 5-22-23
First Alert Weather: Rain possible for the Tuesday morning commute

Latest News

Fred L. Plump. Jr
DOJ: Rep. Fred Plump Jr. charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice
Cocaine washed up in Dauphin Island
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine
Source: WBRC video
Ruben Studdard honored at Birmingham City Council
Rezek was charged with aggravated child abuse, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and given...
Hartselle man arrested for abusing girlfirend’s child