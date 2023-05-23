Bloody weekend in Birmingham leaves 11 shot, 2 dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eleven shot, two now dead, and two more fighting for their lives after a violent weekend in the Magic City.

The search continues for a suspect accused of killing a man at an apartment complex on the southside. Birmingham police say 27-year-old Christian Wyatt was shot and killed at the Cortland Vesta apartment complex early yesterday morning.

Wyatt was found lying near the parking garage. Police believe he was killed after an argument between him and the suspect.

Another is dead and two others are recovering after a shooting at a birthday party in the Kingston neighborhood Friday night. This happened on 47th Street North. Police say 36-year-old Roshode Darnell Davidson was taken to the hospital and later died.

The other two people are expected to survive.

The violence doesn’t end there. Police say four people were shot in Lakeview on 7th Avenue South near a bar just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Two Birmingham police officers were working security at a different bar when they heard about two people shot in a nearby parking lot.

Police believe this all started after a fight broke out between two groups.

Birmingham PD is still investigating the shootings that occurred over the weekend and are working to determine if any of them were connected. BPD says four of the five shootings were targeted.

“It is frustrating because in Birmingham we deal with a lot of crimes where the victims knew the suspect and vice versa,” said Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

Birmingham Police leaders say the community must step up, and that we need to find healthier ways to solve conflicts.

“These situations often involve where people are choosing violence to resolve often simple disputes and conflicts. Like we saw in the Lakeview situation where you have an argument taking place inside a local area bar that went out into the parking lot and the next thing you know shots are being fired,” said Fitzgerald.

As we have seen too many times, officers say the victims of these shootings far outnumber the initial targets.

“We have seen several incidents where, in fact, the intended target was not struck by gunfire at all. Everyone that was struck was innocent,” said Fitzgerald.

Birmingham Police released a statement Monday saying in part: “We are continuing to see violence used to resolve often simple disputes and conflicts. The Birmingham Police Department is committed to working together with the community to change this narrative.”

