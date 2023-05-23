Birmingham Police working to make sure weekend violence doesn’t happen over Memorial Day holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A violent weekend in Birmingham has two people hospitalized and police said they are fighting for their lives.

BPD said 11 people were shot in five different incidents throughout the city over the last three days, and two of those victims died. Police are now working to see if any of the five different shootings are connected and planning for the upcoming holiday weekend.

“Going into Memorial Day weekend, we’re just trying to do everything we possibly can to prevent this weekend from repeating itself,” BPD’s officer Truman Fitzgerald said. “We had three incidents that were investigated by the same officers, same precinct, South precinct, in the same exact shift. They went from Friday night’s incident, where four people were shot or injured, right into Saturday, going into Sunday morning where four additional people were shot or injured. They ended their shift with a person who was gunned down in a parking garage.”

BPD officials said they analyze crime that occurred in the past 24 hours, everyday, and plan patrols accordingly.

“We’re meeting with the commanders of precincts and specialized units and finding ways they can put resources in certain positions to add that extra man power to the area,” Fitzgerald said. “We have a lot of task force at our disposal and we are going to utilize those resources and do everything we can to keep everyone safe this Memorial Day weekend.”

Birmingham Police believe victims were targeted in four of the five different shootings.

“We just really have to depend on the community for their help because these situations often involve where people are choosing violence to resolve simple disputes and conflicts,” Fitzgerald said.

Birmingham Police said they don’t have suspect information to share in any of the five cases right now. So far, no arrests have been made.

As for the two victims in the hospital, WBRC is told they are still in critical condition.

