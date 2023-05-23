LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police working to make sure weekend violence doesn’t happen over Memorial Day holiday

By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A violent weekend in Birmingham has two people hospitalized and police said they are fighting for their lives.

BPD said 11 people were shot in five different incidents throughout the city over the last three days, and two of those victims died. Police are now working to see if any of the five different shootings are connected and planning for the upcoming holiday weekend.

“Going into Memorial Day weekend, we’re just trying to do everything we possibly can to prevent this weekend from repeating itself,” BPD’s officer Truman Fitzgerald said. “We had three incidents that were investigated by the same officers, same precinct, South precinct, in the same exact shift. They went from Friday night’s incident, where four people were shot or injured, right into Saturday, going into Sunday morning where four additional people were shot or injured. They ended their shift with a person who was gunned down in a parking garage.”

BPD officials said they analyze crime that occurred in the past 24 hours, everyday, and plan patrols accordingly.

“We’re meeting with the commanders of precincts and specialized units and finding ways they can put resources in certain positions to add that extra man power to the area,” Fitzgerald said. “We have a lot of task force at our disposal and we are going to utilize those resources and do everything we can to keep everyone safe this Memorial Day weekend.”

Birmingham Police believe victims were targeted in four of the five different shootings.

“We just really have to depend on the community for their help because these situations often involve where people are choosing violence to resolve simple disputes and conflicts,” Fitzgerald said.

Birmingham Police said they don’t have suspect information to share in any of the five cases right now. So far, no arrests have been made.

As for the two victims in the hospital, WBRC is told they are still in critical condition.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
20-year-old Christopher Dean Eugene Brown of Empire
UPDATE: Arrest made after Sunday morning shooting in Cullman left one dead
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen SUV ends in Hoover.
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover
Mailbox Improvement Week is dedicated to encouraging homeowners to fix up their mailbox.
USPS wants you to get on top of mailbox maintenance

Latest News

Huffman High senior racks up $3 million in scholarships
Huffman High School senior and football player earns $3M in scholarships
Protecting your credit card information
Experts share credit card safety tips for virtual and contactless payments
Birmingham Police respond to five different shootings in three days
Birmingham Police respond to five different shootings in three days
Fire & Rescue crews say one person dead in Birmingham house fire
Fire & Rescue crews say one person dead in Birmingham house fire