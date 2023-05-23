LawCall
Alabama man cited for shooting seagulls, ibis, heron in Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An Alabama man was cited by wildlife and fisheries agents after he allegedly admitted to shooting several seagulls, and ibis and a heron.

Austin T. Wilson, 22, of Geneva, shot the birds from a home where he was living in Lake Charles, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Agents responded to the home on May 12 after receiving a tip the previous night about someone shooting seagulls. They found dead birds in a trash can next to the house and in an adjoining field – 14 seagulls, one ibis and one heron, according to LDWF.

LDWF agents say they found 14 seagulls, as well as an ibis and a heron, dead near the home.
LDWF agents say they found 14 seagulls, as well as an ibis and a heron, dead near the home.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Wilson pulled up to the home while agents were there, and he admitted to shooting the birds with a 12-gauge shotgun the night before, according to LDWF.

He was cited for taking non-game birds, taking ibis no season and taking heron no season. Each of these citations brings a fine between $400 and $950 and up to 120 days in jail, according to LDWF.

Wilson may also face civil restitution of $278.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

