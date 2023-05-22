Road paving project to soon begin in Gardendale area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County will begin placing new signs in the Gardendale area this week where a new paving project will soon begin.

Officials say the project will consist of milling and repaving Fieldstown Road from Coalburg Road to Hwy 31, and Odum Rd from Odum Circle to Fieldstown Rd.

“So what the county will do -- they’ll go out there and they’ll hire a contractor to mill the surface that’s currently out there, usually an inch and a half, and that gets rid of the bad asphalt,” said Chris Nicholson. “It’s cracked up and having issues and then we’ll come back and we’ll repave an inch and a half. Put back what was there but new, fresh -- which should last 20 years of rideability.”

Chris Nicholson is the Jefferson County Engineer and the Director of Roads & Transportation. He says the project will help create a safer road for people to travel.

During the project, Nicholson says there will be no detours happening. Instead, there will be lane closures and lane shifts.

“Unfortunately, sometimes there is a delay so we’ll see impatience and impatience tends to -- the driver speeds up when going through the construction zone,” said Nicholson.

Speeding through the zones could put lives at risk. That’s why Nicholson says it’s important to pay close attention to the cones, barrels, and most importantly the people out on the road during construction.

“Get off your phone,” he said. “You can travel a long way in just a second of looking at your phone... Distracted driving is a big thing we see in the field and both ways -- we want our crews and our flaggers to be paying attention as well as the drivers that are traveling through those zones.”

Nicholson says signs will start appearing next week and construction should begin the first of June and last until mid-September.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.