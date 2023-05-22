One injured, another in custody after shooting at Birmingham area hotel
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was injured and another taken into custody after a shooting at an area hotel on Sunday night.
At 8:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn at 9255 Parkway East on reports of a person shot.
Officers found an adult male on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He as transported to UAB with non-life-threatening injuries.
An adult female was taken into custody as a person of interest.
Authorities believe the man shot may have been a victim of a robbery.
