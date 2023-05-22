LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

NorthStar preparing to start a new ‘Earn to Learn’ class

Northstar Paramedic's "Learn While You Earn" class
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NorthStar Paramedic Services found a unique solution to its staffing crisis when it started a class to train and certify paramedics and then hire them once they complete the course.

Now, they are looking for some new students before a new “Earn While You Earn” class starts on May 25.

Open spots are still are still available for people who want to get paid while training to become a paramedic. It will be a night course that takes about three months to complete.

NorthStar started the course about a year ago when many of its paramedics left because of “burnout” from the stress of responding to COVID-19 related medical calls during the pandemic.

Edgar Calloway, Operations Director of NorthStar, said that since then, “Earn To Learn” has added 15 percent of the company’s current workforce in west Alabama. He explained how it gives people interested in working in the medical field hands-on experience.

“People in pre-med, people looking to be physicians, physician’s assistants, nurse practitioners, people going into nursing school,” he said. “And, this gives them a good base knowledge. It also allows them to get their hands on patients and learn how to do blood pressure and things like that that will be part of their training as they go forward regardless of that level of healthcare they choose to be in.”

Students who successfully complete the course will become licensed EMT’s who can work literally anywhere in Alabama or out of state, according to Calloway.

Anyone interested in the “Earn To Learn” class can call (205) 345-0911 for more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
20-year-old Christopher Dean Eugene Brown of Empire
UPDATE: Arrest made after Sunday morning shooting in Cullman left one dead
Mailbox Improvement Week is dedicated to encouraging homeowners to fix up their mailbox.
USPS wants you to get on top of mailbox maintenance
Missing - Gary Glazner
Ashville Police asking for help locating missing juvenile
Out the door forecast
First Alert: Scattered showers and storms Monday

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Habitat For Humanity to build new neighborhood in Tuscaloosa
Source: WBRC video
Habitat for Humanity to build new neighborhood in Tuscaloosa
Source: WBRC video
Northstar Paramedic's "Learn While You Earn" class
Librarians say it's important for children to continue reading throughout the summer while...
Importance of kids continuing to read during summer