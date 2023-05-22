NorthStar preparing to start a new ‘Earn to Learn’ class

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NorthStar Paramedic Services found a unique solution to its staffing crisis when it started a class to train and certify paramedics and then hire them once they complete the course.

Now, they are looking for some new students before a new “Earn While You Earn” class starts on May 25.

Open spots are still are still available for people who want to get paid while training to become a paramedic. It will be a night course that takes about three months to complete.

NorthStar started the course about a year ago when many of its paramedics left because of “burnout” from the stress of responding to COVID-19 related medical calls during the pandemic.

Edgar Calloway, Operations Director of NorthStar, said that since then, “Earn To Learn” has added 15 percent of the company’s current workforce in west Alabama. He explained how it gives people interested in working in the medical field hands-on experience.

“People in pre-med, people looking to be physicians, physician’s assistants, nurse practitioners, people going into nursing school,” he said. “And, this gives them a good base knowledge. It also allows them to get their hands on patients and learn how to do blood pressure and things like that that will be part of their training as they go forward regardless of that level of healthcare they choose to be in.”

Students who successfully complete the course will become licensed EMT’s who can work literally anywhere in Alabama or out of state, according to Calloway.

Anyone interested in the “Earn To Learn” class can call (205) 345-0911 for more information.

