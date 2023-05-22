Military families get free admission to Birmingham Zoo Memorial Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo is offering free admission to military families Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29.

The offer is available to all active and retired military personnel and their dependents (up to six). A proof of military ID will be required. The free admission for military lasts from Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29.

All rides and various activities are an additional cost. For more information about the Birmingham Zoo go here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.