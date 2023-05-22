Investigators seeking information in Dallas County homicide

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

According to police, on Saturday morning, May 13, 2023, police responded to the 9000 block of County Road 3, Marion Junction, AL, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located an adult female victim, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The female was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim was identified as Diane Fitts, 33, of, Marion Junction, AL.

Investigators say between 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., an unknown suspect shot into an occupied mobile home, striking the occupant of the residence. Investigators located and collected multiple 7.62 shell casings on the scene.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fatal shooting to please come forward. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

