Importance of kids continuing to read during summer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the last week of school for many students in our area but just because school will soon be out for the summer, that doesn’t mean learning is.

Those in the education sector say it’s extremely important for students to keep it up, even while not in the classroom.

The American Library Association says there are many benefits of summer reading. For example, it helps students keep up their skills up between semesters. It also encourages reading to become a lifelong habit. Additionally, it’s a good opportunity for family time if the parents read alongside them.

Lindsy Gardner, the director of O’Neal Library in Mountain Brook says although their main building is closed right now because of a flood, they are still kicking off their summer reading program this week because it’s so important for kids.

“All of my staff are extremely creative and nothing makes them happier than putting the right book in the hand of a child to help them get excited about reading,” she explained. “It is what we do well and we are always happy when we can connect a child with a book that helps them fall in love with reading.”

Gardner says they are hosting Librarians on the Lawn across from the O’Neal Library in Mountain Brook on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be snacks, a paint project, and librarians to answer all your questions.

While they would normally kick off the summer reading program with a big carnival, that is postponed until August.

