Hoover Met hosts free baseball, softball clinic to kickstart SEC Baseball Tournament

By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover kicks off the SEC Baseball Tournament this week with a free baseball and softball clinic.

Over 500 children participated in the “Grow the Game” clinic at the Hoover Met - one day before the SEC Baseball Tournament.

For five years now, the Rise 2 Greatness Foundation has hosted this kind of clinic for children across the country, but this is their first time in Alabama.

The City of Hoover, the City of Birmingham, the Southeastern Conference, and the Sports Facilities Companies all partnered together to make this clinic happen.

About 10 former major leaguers participated in the clinic, and at the end of the clinic, the children received a baseball with all 10 signatures, a swag bag, a camp T-shirt, and a free glove.

The Rise 2 Greatness Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Ford said they look for opportunities to give to underprivileged communities to not only level the playing field of baseball, but also help these children find their individual greatness, whatever that may look like.

“We are not as concerned as to whether or not we are raising baseball and softball kids,” Ford said. “This is really about positive mentorship, positive experience, seeing people often times that look like you who have excelled in any arena.”

Ford said they are always looking for communities they can invest in, stay in, and return to each year.

Visit their website for more information at this link.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

