LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

“He was ginormous.” 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood

A man in Texas was concerned after spotting an 11-foot alligator down the street from his house. (Source: KTRK, CORNEALOUS GREIGG JR., CNN)
By Rosie Nguyen, KTRK
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) – A man in Texas was concerned after spotting an 11-foot alligator down the street from his house.

“He was ginormous. He was huge. So, I’ve never seen one that big up close,” Cornealous Greigg Jr. said.

He called police who kept an eye on the reptile until a trapper could get there to capture and haul it away.

Greigg said gator sightings are common in the area and even found a 5-foot alligator in his backyard pool last month, but he said he lets the experts handle them.

Within the span of an hour, Greigg said the alligator didn’t appear very aggressive and only moved about three yards.

The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to help move the creature out of the neighborhood.

The trapper estimates the gator is a little more than 11 feet long and is about 85 years old.

Experts explained this is mating season for gators, so males become more territorial and start to wander into other areas.

The alligator was taken to Gator Country Rescue Park so he’ll have a nice place to live out his older years.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
20-year-old Christopher Dean Eugene Brown of Empire
UPDATE: Arrest made after Sunday morning shooting in Cullman left one dead
Mailbox Improvement Week is dedicated to encouraging homeowners to fix up their mailbox.
USPS wants you to get on top of mailbox maintenance
Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
Missing - Gary Glazner
Ashville Police asking for help locating missing juvenile

Latest News

States face obstacles in trying to add all of the nationally recommended conditions to newborn...
Tasked with critical testing, newborn screening programs feel pinch of funding struggles
The clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for...
‘The Little Mermaid’ opens in theaters this weekend
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals
FILE - At a lake in Iowa, Alexander Glover tried to swim back to the boat but got tired and...
21-year-old drowns swimming in lake on vacation, authorities say
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short