Habitat for Humanity to build new neighborhood in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Habitat For Humanity isn’t just building homes, it’s creating a whole neighborhood in one part of Tuscaloosa.

The agency recently held a ceremony for its big project in west Alabama.

Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa used money from a donation given by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to buy property in west Tuscaloosa to begin building a brand new neighborhood.

The Builders Group donated some lots and Habitat bought the others to develop the Milestone subdivision off the south end of 42nd and 43rd Avenues.

“I called Habitat and talked to Ellen and Brandon and we came up with a plan that we could partner with them so that Habitat could build these homes and provide some affordable housing,” The Builders Group president Brock Corder said.

Roads and infrastructures are already in place.

Students from the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy will be among the volunteers who help build the new houses.

The goal is to build 32 homes for families over the next three-to-four years.

“We’re excited,” said Ellen Potts, executive director at Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa. “This is going to be our first home for the Ivory family. It is going to be an autism supportive home.”

This is part of a $6 million investment Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa has made to build affordable housing in west Tuscaloosa.

