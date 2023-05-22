LawCall
Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day Returns on May 23

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day
Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day(Alliance Marketing Partner/Dunkin' Donuts)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Look no further for an excuse to splurge on iced coffee! Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day returns to participating locations on Tuesday, May 23, where $1 of every iced coffee purchased is donated to the Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Proceeds raised at Dunkin’ Donuts in Birmingham on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will benefit Children’s of Birmingham in support of children battling a wide range of illnesses.

In 2022, $1.8 million was raised for the Joy in Childhood Foundation through Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, which was donated to 93 local children’s hospitals around the country. Make your coffee run count this Tuesday and Donate Joy!

