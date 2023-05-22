Birmingham Police issue statement on violent weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a violent weekend that ended in multiple shooting injuries and deaths, the Birmingham Police Department has released a statement concerning the violence across the Magic City.

“Since Friday, our officers have responded to five separate shooting incidents which have resulted in a total of eleven community members shot and/or injured by gunfire,” the statement read. “These incidents have claimed the lives of at least two community members and have left two others fighting for their lives.”

On Friday, Birmingham resident Roshode Davidson, 36, was killed when he and two other suffered gunshot wounds at a birthday party. 27-year-old Christian Breon Wyatt was killed in a shooting at Cortland Vesta on Sunday morning. Four people suffered gunshot wounds that same morning in a separate incident. Two of them were last reported having life-threatening injuries.

Three shooting incidents were responded to and investigated by South Precinct patrol officers from the same shift. This speaks to what all our officers endure daily and the dedication they have to the City of Birmingham. Four of the shootings involved situations in which a victim was targeted and one of the shootings stemmed from a dispute inside a local area bar. We are continuing to see violence used to resolve often simple disputes and conflicts.

Birmingham Police said they are committed to working together with the community to change the narrative.

