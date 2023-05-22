LawCall
Birmingham Police issue statement on violent weekend

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a violent weekend that ended in multiple shooting injuries and deaths, the Birmingham Police Department has released a statement concerning the violence across the Magic City.

“Since Friday, our officers have responded to five separate shooting incidents which have resulted in a total of eleven community members shot and/or injured by gunfire,” the statement read. “These incidents have claimed the lives of at least two community members and have left two others fighting for their lives.”

On Friday, Birmingham resident Roshode Davidson, 36, was killed when he and two other suffered gunshot wounds at a birthday party. 27-year-old Christian Breon Wyatt was killed in a shooting at Cortland Vesta on Sunday morning. Four people suffered gunshot wounds that same morning in a separate incident. Two of them were last reported having life-threatening injuries.

Birmingham Police said they are committed to working together with the community to change the narrative.

