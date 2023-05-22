LawCall
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class

By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young person’s life, but for 17-year-old Cytlali Chaidez, that walk didn’t happen because she was involved in a wreck heading to the graduation ceremony at Bessemer City High School.

“I ended up getting hit on my passenger side, got t-boned to the side of the road. I am very grateful to be alive because it could have gone really bad,” Chaidez said.

By the way, she graduated at the top of her class and was looking forward to giving her Valedictorian speech. Someone else read it at graduation. We wanted Chaidez to share some of it with us.

“If you fail to plan, you plan to fail. This journey will be full of new experiences and challenges. As we go onto our new journey, we need to make sure that it is where we want to go then we can be passionate about it,” Chaidez read from her speech.

She read words of reflection, encouragement, and looking ahead to the future.

“Do everything with a passion and always believe in yourself. Thank you for listening congratulations to the class of 2023. We did it!” Chaidez said.

Even though she didn’t get to walk with her classmates, she’s still walking with a purpose. Her next step is heading to UAB where she’s planning to major in Psychology and wants to become a mental health therapist.

“Yes, all the hard work has paid off, definitely,” Chaidez said.

Chaidez is also the first in her family in the U.S. to graduate high school. She received scholarships totaling about a half million dollars.

