LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘Belligerent’ passenger hits flight attendant with phone, airline says

Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she...
Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.(Source: CNN, Frontier Airlines)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - An airline passenger was arrested after she allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone.

The incident happened Sunday in Denver as the Frontier Airlines flight was getting ready to leave. The airline said a female passenger was asked to get off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.

The woman allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted out, according to the airline.

Denver law enforcement arrested the passenger. Police told CNN she was cited for assault.

Tracking data indicates the flight left nearly four hours after its originally scheduled departure time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
20-year-old Christopher Dean Eugene Brown of Empire
UPDATE: Arrest made after Sunday morning shooting in Cullman left one dead
Mailbox Improvement Week is dedicated to encouraging homeowners to fix up their mailbox.
USPS wants you to get on top of mailbox maintenance
Missing - Gary Glazner
Ashville Police asking for help locating missing juvenile
Out the door forecast
First Alert: Scattered showers and storms Monday

Latest News

The fire began shortly after midnight.
School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a...
Father killed when grenade in grandfather’s belongings explodes