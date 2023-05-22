Ashville Police asking for help locating missing juvenile

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ashville Police are asking for help Sunday evening for information on a missing juvenile.

George Lafayette Glazner III was last seen around 11:30 p.m. May 20. Glazner left his residence on Shore Drive in Ashville and is believed to be traveling on a blue bicycle heading in a unknown direction.

Glazner is 16 years old. He stands at 5′8 and weighs 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, Ashville Police ask that you please contact the Ashville Police Department at 205-594-3333.

