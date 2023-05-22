LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Ashville Police asking for help locating missing juvenile

Missing - Gary Glazner
Missing - Gary Glazner(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ashville Police are asking for help Sunday evening for information on a missing juvenile.

George Lafayette Glazner III was last seen around 11:30 p.m. May 20. Glazner left his residence on Shore Drive in Ashville and is believed to be traveling on a blue bicycle heading in a unknown direction.

Glazner is 16 years old. He stands at 5′8 and weighs 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, Ashville Police ask that you please contact the Ashville Police Department at 205-594-3333.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teens missing from Shelby Co. found safe
UPDATE: Two teens reported missing in Shelby Co. found safe
Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
UPDATE: 1 man killed, 2 others shot at birthday party in Kingston neighborhood
Authorities have identified the victim as Zachary R. Melton. He was 26.
Motorcyclist killed in Shelby Co. crash
The primary threats include damaging wind gusts and large hail.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry and seasonable weather in store for Sunday

Latest News

Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
Police say a three year old girl has been found safe after she was kidnapped by her uncle
Birmingham Police investigating multiple people shot in Lakeview
20-year-old Christopher Dean Eugene Brown of Empire
UPDATE: Arrest made after Sunday morning shooting in Cullman left one dead
Source: WBRC video
Homicide investigation at Cortland Vesta