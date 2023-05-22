Alabaster City Schools offering free meals to children with summer meal program

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Schools is offering free meals to all children this summer starting June 5 through July 21*.

Children 18 years old and younger will be able to eat free. Adults can also participate in the program. Breakfast for adults is $3 and lunch is $5.

There will be no discrimination or required eligibility to take part in the meal service.

The Summer Food Service Program, a federal program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was created to ensure that children receive nutritious meals during summer vacation when they do not have access to school breakfast and lunch.

Enjoy the free meals at the following locations:

YMCA of Alabaster Buck Creek Park Mount Olive Baptist Meadow View Elementary Creek View Elementary Thompson Intermediate Thompson High School 117 Plaza Circle 701 6th Ave SW 200 Simmsville Road 2800 Smokey Road 8568 Highway 17 1509 Kent Dairy Road 1921 Warrior Parkway Alabaster, AL 35007 Alabaster, AL 35007 Alabaster, AL 35007 Alabaster, AL 35007 Maylene, AL 35114 Alabaster, AL 35007 Alabaster, AL 35007 Lunch 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Lunch 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Lunch 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Lunch 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Lunch 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Click here for the summer menu.

*The summer meal program will be closed June 19, July 3, and July 4 in observation of holidays.

