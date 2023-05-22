LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabaster City Schools offering free meals to children with summer meal program

Alabaster City Schools offering free meals to children with summer meal program
Alabaster City Schools offering free meals to children with summer meal program(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Schools is offering free meals to all children this summer starting June 5 through July 21*.

Children 18 years old and younger will be able to eat free. Adults can also participate in the program. Breakfast for adults is $3 and lunch is $5.

There will be no discrimination or required eligibility to take part in the meal service.

The Summer Food Service Program, a federal program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was created to ensure that children receive nutritious meals during summer vacation when they do not have access to school breakfast and lunch.

Enjoy the free meals at the following locations:

YMCA of AlabasterBuck Creek ParkMount Olive BaptistMeadow View ElementaryCreek View ElementaryThompson IntermediateThompson High School
117 Plaza Circle701 6th Ave SW200 Simmsville Road2800 Smokey Road8568 Highway 171509 Kent Dairy Road1921 Warrior Parkway
Alabaster, AL 35007Alabaster, AL 35007Alabaster, AL 35007Alabaster, AL 35007Maylene, AL 35114Alabaster, AL 35007Alabaster, AL 35007
Lunch 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.Lunch 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Lunch 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Lunch 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Lunch 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Click here for the summer menu.

*The summer meal program will be closed June 19, July 3, and July 4 in observation of holidays.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
20-year-old Christopher Dean Eugene Brown of Empire
UPDATE: Arrest made after Sunday morning shooting in Cullman left one dead
Walking across the stage and accepting a high school diploma is a pivotal step in a young...
Bessemer Valedictorian involved in crash on the way to graduation shares journey to top of class
Mailbox Improvement Week is dedicated to encouraging homeowners to fix up their mailbox.
USPS wants you to get on top of mailbox maintenance
Missing - Gary Glazner
Ashville Police asking for help locating missing juvenile

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Habitat for Humanity to build new neighborhood in Tuscaloosa
Alabama Students invited to join Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge
Alabama Students invited to join Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge
Alabama Holocaust Education Center dedication.
State, local leaders help dedicate Alabama Holocaust Education Center
Diane Fitts, 33, of, Marion Junction, AL.
Investigators seeking information in Dallas County homicide