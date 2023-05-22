LawCall
Alabama Students invited to join Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey is inviting students in Alabama to take part in her Summer Reading Challenge to encourage children to include reading as a part of their activities over the summer.

Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge kicked off May 19 and goes through July 31 for Alabama students. Grades K through eighth for the 2023-24 school year are invited to join. Eligible children are students who attend public, private or home school instruction.

To participate, grade-eligible students can write a letter to Governor Ivey, sharing what their preferred summer reading book was and why it was their favorite. Assigned summer reading novels are also acceptable.

In addition to the written portion of the letter, students must include their name, grade, and school he or she attends.

Letters to Governor Ivey should be addressed and mailed as follows:

Governor Kay Ivey

Attn: Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

At the launch of the challenge, Governor Ivey offered her encouragement to students.

Below is the letter to Alabama educators and students:

