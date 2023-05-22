ADPH: Free COVID tests available despite federal emergency expiration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expired on May 11, meaning the Alabama Department of Public Health’s response is also winding down, but not entirely.

“I think the most important message is for people to be aware that as this virus is going to be around if people start having signs or symptoms of illness, they need to be aware of that and be tested,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH

The state health official said some clinics that once offered COVID-19 testing are fading away.

Now that insurance providers are no longer required to waive costs or provide free testing, you may be wondering where you can go.

If you have insurance, ADPH says many insurance companies are handling patients’ copays at doctor’s offices and urgent care facilities.

Regardless of your insurance status, local health departments are providing free COVID-19 testing. People can find a nearby health department at this link.

“We don’t want people to not be tested because they don’t think they have access,” Landers said.

Many people have at-home COVID-19 test kits, but Dr. Landers wants you to know it can expire. She encourages people to check their medicine cabinets.

