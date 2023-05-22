LawCall
2 men arrested after chase with stolen SUV ends in Hoover

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) -Two men are in custody after a chase involving a stolen SUV started in Cullman County and ended in Hoover Monday morning.

State Troopers were told about a high speed chase around 10:05 a.m. on I-65 SB involving the Toyota Scion XD and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the SUV did not stop and continued at a high rate of speed through Cullman, Blount, and Jefferson Counties, according to Troopers.

Troopers said the driver identified as Steven Garner, 43, of Jasper continued to travel Interstate 65 south at a high rate of speed until he exited onto Highway 31.

Garner continued to elude law enforcement as he was traveling through Hoover and Vestavia city limits until he struck a drainage culvert on Highway 31 near Chick-Fil-A and disabled the Scion.

Garner and his passenger Dana Morales, 50, of Jasper were taken into custody.

