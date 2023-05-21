LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman tried to drown kittens in a bathtub, deputies say

Deputies say they determined that 45-year-old Rachel Denis Joseph had tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has been arrested after police said she was trying to drown kittens in a bathtub.

WKYT reports 45-year-old Rachel Denis Joseph was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to an arrest citation, deputies were called to a home in Laurel County for a domestic violence call Thursday night.

While deputies were talking to the people involved, they heard what sounded like multiple kittens crying next to a couch.

When they investigated, the deputies found kittens in a trash can and inside of a tied up plastic bag, according to the citation.

Officials said the kittens were soaking wet, and bars of soap were also found inside the bag with the kittens.

After further investigation, deputies said they determined Joseph had tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.

Authorities say Joseph was charged with cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teens missing from Shelby Co. found safe
UPDATE: Two teens reported missing in Shelby Co. found safe
Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
UPDATE: 1 man killed, 2 others shot at birthday party in Kingston neighborhood
Authorities have identified the victim as Zachary R. Melton. He was 26.
Motorcyclist killed in Shelby Co. crash
The primary threats include damaging wind gusts and large hail.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry and seasonable weather in store for Sunday

Latest News

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, stands ready for launch to the...
LIVE: SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Debt ceiling talks to resume as Biden, McCarthy prepare to meet Monday to resolve standoff
President Biden's grim warning on debt ceiling talks overshadows his gains at G7 Summit and...
Debt ceiling deadline overshadows Biden's G-7 gains
Police say inmate Norman K. Wolfe has been caught and arrested after escaping from a transport...
Inmate who escaped transport vehicle in Kentucky caught after two-day search
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces