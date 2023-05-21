USPS wants you to get on top of mailbox maintenance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What does your mailbox look like right now? Is it broken? Are your house numbers still visible? These are some of the questions the US Postal Service is wanting you to ask yourself. If there are problems, they want you to fix them too.

The yearly Mailbox Improvement Week is May 21–27. Online, they describe the week as a time to “encourage customers on city motorized, rural, or contract delivery service routes (formerly highway contract box delivery routes) to examine and, where necessary, improve the appearance of their mailboxes. Neat, attractive mail­boxes make a significant contribution to the appearance of the countryside and streets in suburban areas.”

USPS spokesperson Debra Fetterly says most common issues they find with mailboxes tend to be wear and tear from weather. She says some mailboxes may be rusted or peeled and a new coat of paint could easily do the trick.

Other times though, the mailbox needs to be fixed. Either the post that goes into the ground is bent or broken or the door won’t close all the way.

A big issue is when there’s a lack of house numbers.

“A mailbox that has the correct numbers helps our carrier deliver the mail safely and efficiently,” said Fetterly. “It’s also good for local first responders. If you were to have an emergency at your home, they need to know where to reach you and if your numbers aren’t there or if one is missing, that could be a problem and it could end up being a lifesaving situation.”

If you’re installing a new mailbox, Fetterly says there are specific guidelines. USPS says to put your mailbox post 24 inches into the ground. The mailbox height should be 41 to 45 inches from the ground’s surface and it should be 6 to 8 inches from the curb.

Fetterly says it’s all to help with mail carrier’s safety and efficiency when picking up and dropping off your mail.

