One dead in Cullman after early morning shooting

Homicide Investigation
Homicide Investigation(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

City communications received a call at approximately 2:40 a.m. concerning a shooting at the Cullman City parking deck.

When officers arrived, they found one deceased male victim.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident. There is no one currently in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

