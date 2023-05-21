LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are reporting a homicide investigation at 2173 Highland Avenue.

This is a developing story and WBRC is working to gather more information. This story will be updated.

